COVID-19: Smartphone Production in India Could Fall By 40%

Revising its estimates amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a new report said on Thursday that smartphone production in India is likely to tumble by 38 to 40 percent in the first half (H1) of this year.



"Our current India smartphone market assessment points to a bleak picture. We anticipate a significant drop of around 20 percent YoY in smartphone shipments in Q1," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.

The prospects for H2 2020, however, are brighter with shipments likely to rise 15 percent year-on-year, thus, raising the industry spirits, said the report.