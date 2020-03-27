How Are Delivery Companies Operating Amid Coronavirus Lockdown?

Everyone is complaining about grocery apps and delivery platforms not operating or running behind on orders. But not many realise the impact of a lockdown on logistics companies, that form the backbone of any delivery ecosystem.

When the government said everything is on lockdown, they meant everything! From warehouses to factories on the outskirts of different cities, everything was shut down. And just like everyone else, logistics companies are compelled to work from home. This has made managing tasks on the ground trickier and put them in uncharted territory.

Prasad Sreeram, Founder & CEO of a logistics company called COGOS paints a bleak picture for the industry but he expects the chaos to come down in the next few days.