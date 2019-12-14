Got Duped For Money on Google Pay? Call This Number For Help
Google Pay has become a popular third-party platform on mobile for users to make their unified payment interface (UPI) payment in India. It claims to have over 67 million users paying through its app, which is a lot for a nascent digital market.
But this popularity has caught the attention of hackers, who’re now attacking digital payment users in unique ways, and coercing them to share confidential details to steal money from their account.
In fact, new ways have been discovered where the culprit asks people to mistakenly send them money, without letting the other person know about it. All these mishaps mean victims are seeking help and support from representatives of the bank or the platform they’re using.
These are hard to track, and unless you’re proactive in your steps while sending/receiving money, chances are you’ve been fooled by the attackers once or multiple times.
Which is why it’s worth pointing out Google Pay in India now offers customer care support through its main app, and there’s even a customer care number through which you can seek help.
So, how does victim reach out to the customer care on Google Pay?
Snapshotclose
How to Contact Google Pay Support
- Open Google Pay app with your PIN
- Click on three dots on the right side of the screen
- Go to Settings and click on Help and Feedback
- Scroll down to the end of the page and click on Contact
- You’ll notice two options ‘Chat’ and ‘Phone’ to get help
- You can also call toll-free number 1-800-419-0157
The toll-free number is most likely going to help you with local support, which might be a less time consuming exercise compared to the stringent process of banks.
The Reserve Bank of India has also highlighted that a customer doesn’t need to pay if the breach on their digital account has been reported within three days to the law enforcement agencies.
Customer care in such situation is the need of hour and it’ll be helpful if companies understand the concerns of its users and look to ease their problems in a proactive manner.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)