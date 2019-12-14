Got Duped For Money on Google Pay? Call This Number For Help

Google Pay has become a popular third-party platform on mobile for users to make their unified payment interface (UPI) payment in India. It claims to have over 67 million users paying through its app, which is a lot for a nascent digital market.

But this popularity has caught the attention of hackers, who’re now attacking digital payment users in unique ways, and coercing them to share confidential details to steal money from their account.

In fact, new ways have been discovered where the culprit asks people to mistakenly send them money, without letting the other person know about it. All these mishaps mean victims are seeking help and support from representatives of the bank or the platform they’re using.