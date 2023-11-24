Google Pay Charges Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions; Details Here

Google Pay has officially introduced a new charge of Rs 3 for people who wish to recharge their phones using the UPI service. It is important to note that the fee will be charged when users buy prepaid plans through Google Pay. Previously, the app did not charge any extra fee for such transactions and now they have changed the policy. Google Pay users should take note of this new update before recharging their smartphones. The details are stated online.
This new Google Pay update of charging a fee while buying prepaid plans aligns with other online payment platforms like Paytm and PhonePe. They have this feature from before and Google Pay is introducing it now for its users. One must know about this change. You have to wait for the official announcements by Google and stay informed.
It is important to note that despite the change, Google has not officially revealed the addition of convenience fees on its payment platform. You should take a look at the information online to know about the new update.
Google Pay Convenience Fee: Know Details
As per the latest details, users got to know about this new update of Google Pay when a customer posted a screenshot online. The screenshot showed that a Rs 3 convenience fee was charged in a prepaid recharge plan of Rs 749 from Jio.
One should note that the fee applies to both UPI and card transactions, as per the latest details. You can check the screenshot posted online to learn about the convenience fee being charged by Google Pay.
Tipster Mukul Sharma shared some more details on Twitter, stating that recharge plans costing less than Rs 100 won't include a convenience fee.
It is important to note that plans between Rs 100 to Rs 200 will cost Rs 2 and plans between Rs 200 to Rs 300 will charge a convenience fee of Rs 3. Transactions over Rs 300 will cost Rs 3, as per the details shared online.
Google updated its terms of service recently for users in India. The terms mention that users will be informed about applicable fees before completing a payment. This change in Google Pay's policy is similar to other payment service providers.
Users should know about this latest update before making any recharge transaction via the online platform.
