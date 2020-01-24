Google I/O 2020 Dates Revealed: Android 12 & Pixel 4 Launch Likely

The leaks have also pointed out that Google has tried to match the design of the Pixel 4a with that of the flagship Pixel 4. The upcoming phone will sport either a 5.7- or 5.8-inch display and the punch-hole design will make the bezels appear much slimmer compared to its predecessor.

In addition to this, the 4a series is likely to have a single camera sensor at the back, unlike the flagship Pixel phone which got two rear camera sensors. And to keep the costs down, Google will continue to use rear fingerprint sensor. Having said that, the 4a series will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on updates from Google and get you more details from the company in the coming months.