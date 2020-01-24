Google I/O 2020 Dates Revealed: Android 12 & Pixel 4 Launch Likely
We’ve not even come to the end of January in 2020 and search giant Google has already confirmed the dates of its developer conference for the year. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai took the honours and announced via this tweet, that Google I/O 2020 will take place from 12 to 14 May later this year.
The annual event is the venue where Google talks about the upcoming Android flavour or version, and after finally moving away from using dessert names, this year we expect to see and hear more about the features of Android 12.
In addition to this, Google is also looking to use the platform to launch the Pixel 4a series, which will be the successor to the Pixel 3a series, which was also introduced at last year’s Google I/O.
As per the leaks, the upcoming Google Pixel 4a, is likely to get a punch-hole display, which will house the front camera, and thereby remove the notch on the front.
Google launched the Pixel 4 in October, but it decided not to release it in India. However, we fully expect the 4a series to hit shelves in India, and price close to Rs 40,000 yet again.
The leaks have also pointed out that Google has tried to match the design of the Pixel 4a with that of the flagship Pixel 4. The upcoming phone will sport either a 5.7- or 5.8-inch display and the punch-hole design will make the bezels appear much slimmer compared to its predecessor.
In addition to this, the 4a series is likely to have a single camera sensor at the back, unlike the flagship Pixel phone which got two rear camera sensors. And to keep the costs down, Google will continue to use rear fingerprint sensor. Having said that, the 4a series will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on updates from Google and get you more details from the company in the coming months.
