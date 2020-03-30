Google Duo Now Supports 12-Person Group Calling to Rival Zoom
Video-calling apps are in great demand Google wants to cash in on the opportunity by updating its video chat app Duo. The company has added a 12-person group calling feature to the app which puts it in competition with popular chat apps like Zoom and Skype.
Last year, Google released an update that allowed eight callers to participate in a video call. However, seeing there is a need to accommodate more members, Google has decided to add more simultaneous callers in Duo.
Google’s Senior Director of Product and Design, Sanaz Ahari made the announcement via Twitter acknowledging the importance of introducing such a feature in a time of crisis like this.
Google Duo was launched back in 2016 and did not offer support for group video calling back then. The feature was added in 2019 to support four callers in a group. In a month’s time, that number increased to eight people.
The web version of the app still doesn’t support group calling.
If you’re looking for options that offer more users at a time, Skype lets up to 50 callers be online at a time while Apple’s FaceTime can have as many as 32 callers in a call.
Since Sanaz Ahari ended the tweet with a “More to Come”, can we expect Duo to support more users in the future? Probably.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)