Google Duo Now Supports 12-Person Group Calling to Rival Zoom

Video-calling apps are in great demand Google wants to cash in on the opportunity by updating its video chat app Duo. The company has added a 12-person group calling feature to the app which puts it in competition with popular chat apps like Zoom and Skype.

Last year, Google released an update that allowed eight callers to participate in a video call. However, seeing there is a need to accommodate more members, Google has decided to add more simultaneous callers in Duo.