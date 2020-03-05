Google India to Launch Second ‘Cloud Region’ in Delhi By Next Year

Google on Thursday announced its plans to open a Delhi cloud region, expected in 2021. This will be the company's second cloud region in India since it launched one in Mumbai in 2017.

The new cloud region will expand Google's existing network which stands at eight regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 regions globally today, it said in a statement.

Projected to launch in 2021, the Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions.

"As the company's customers in India grow and diversify, Google continues to advance and invest in its cloud infrastructure to help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organisations across India achieve their goals," it said.