Google Warns Passwords May Have Been Stolen via Chrome Data Breach

Earlier, after halting the roll-out of latest version of Chrome after a bug wiped out data in select Android applications, Google resumed Chrome 79's rollout this week.

The company began sending notifications to users on affected websites, advising them to change their password.

To date, Google's Chrome updates have been a seamless exercise, but not this time.

According to Forbes, Google revealed that the impact only hit 15 per cent of Chrome users not 50 per cent as it initially feared.

Google told Android Police in a statement that it would also be able to recover user data that is feared lost.

The tech giant introduced Chrome 79 in a bid to offer users better password protection. Chrome 79 (version 79.0.3945.93) for Android includes a fix for the WebView bug.

The fix is described as, "Resolves an issue in WebView where some users' app data was not visible within those apps. The app data was not lost and will be made visible in apps with this update".

WebView is responsible for rendering web pages inside applications.