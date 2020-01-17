After Apple, Google’s Parent Company Crosses $1 Trillion Valuation

Google’s parent company Alphabet is the first US company to cross the market valuation of $1 trillion this year. Overall, Alphabet is the fourth US company after Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft to cross the figure in the past two years or so.

The news about Alphabet crossing this milestone will come as a relief to its newly appointed CEO, Sundar Pichai, who was given this responsibility in 2019, after co-founder Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to give away their control of the parent company.