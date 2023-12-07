Genshin Impact 4.3 Release Date: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

Hoyoverse usually drops an update for the popular video game Genshin Impact after every six weeks. Therefore, as per past trends, it is anticipated that the Genshin Impact 4.3 special program event will be held on Friday, 8 December 2023, while as the update will be released on 20 December 2023. The previous update Genshin Impact 4.2 'Masquerade of the Guilty' went live on 3 November 2023.
The new upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update 'Roses and Muskets' might arrive with new events, weapons, reruns, and quality-of-life changes. Two new characters Navia and Chevreuse may be introduced in the update 4 of this video game. More details about the two future characters - the Pyro polearm character Chevreuse and the Geo user Navia will be disclosed during the live stream. Since Yun Jin, who returned in January 2022, will be the second Geo character to join the roster, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Navia's release.
Genshin Impact 4.3 Update: Release Date
Genshin Impact 4.3 special program event will be held on 8 December while as the update will be released on 20 December 2023.
Which New Characters Will Join Genshin Impact 4.3?
Two new characters Navia and Chevreuse will be revealed in the Genshin Impact 4.3. Some old characters like Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Yoimiya are anticipated to return.
At What Time Will be the Genshin Impact 4.3 Released?
Genshin Impact 4.3 will be released on 20 December 2023 at 8:30 am IST.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Genshin Impact 4.3?
The Genshin Impact 4.3 live streaming event is expected to take place on Friday, 8 December 2023 at 4:30 pm IST. Interested users can watch the live streaming on official Genshin Impact Youtube and Genshin Impact Twitch channels. The Genshin Impact Codes may be also revealed during the live stream.
Genshin Impact 4.3 Maintenance: Date and Time
The Genshin Impact 4.3 maintenance will take place from 3:30 am to 8:30 am IST on 20 December 2023.
