Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale Start Date: Discounts & Offers on Products

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date in India has been officially confirmed. The most awaited and exciting sale of the year is all set to start from Sunday, 8 October 2023. The Big Billion Days sale will last for 8 days, and will end on 15 October.
During the sale, customers will get plenty of offers, benefits, and discounts on a wide range of products including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, electronic items, household items, TVs, beauty products, clothing, home decor, and more.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale: Start Date
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will start from 8 October.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale: End Date
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will last more than a week, and will end on 15 October.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale: List of Offers & Discounts on Products
The Big Billion Day Sale brings exciting offers and discounts that are hard to get on any other day. Some of the best offers and discounts available during the sale include:
50 to 80 percent discount on electronics.
Interesting discounts on mobile phones like iPhones, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme 11x 5G, Vivo V29e, Moto G84 5G, Moto G54 5G, Realme C51, Poco M6 Pro 5G, and more.
70 percent discount on latest tablets.
80 percent off on TV and other home appliances.
75 percent discount on refrigerators and 4K TVs.
85 percent off on household items
Customers must know that Big Billion Days sale 2023 also offers exciting and exclusive offers on domestic and international flights, holiday packages, and hotel bookings. So, what are you waiting for? plan your next trip, and gets amazing benefits.
An instant discount of almost 10 percent is applicable for customers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023, if they use debit and credit cards from Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.
Throughout the sale, Paytm customers can take advantage of assured savings on transactions via Paytm, UPI, and wallet. Customers also have the chance to use the Flipkart Pay Later feature, free EMI options, and exchange discounts for their purchases.
