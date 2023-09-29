Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale Start Date: Discounts & Offers on Products

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date in India has been officially confirmed. The most awaited and exciting sale of the year is all set to start from Sunday, 8 October 2023. The Big Billion Days sale will last for 8 days, and will end on 15 October.

During the sale, customers will get plenty of offers, benefits, and discounts on a wide range of products including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, electronic items, household items, TVs, beauty products, clothing, home decor, and more.