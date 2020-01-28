Facebook Apps Lead the Charts for Most Outages in 2019: Report

Facebook leads the chart for good and bad reasons. While it has the most numbers of active users in the world, as well as top-ranked app on Android as well as iOS, it also tops the list for most instances of outage in 2019.

This data has been shared by Downdetector on Tuesday, which says that Facebook’s Instagram was unavailable to users with 21,682 outage reports last year. Interestingly, the same report says Twitter had the least number of outages in 2019, with only 15,952 reports shared by users from across the globe.

Downdetector, is a web platform that is used for tracking outages of popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp and even YouTube and Swiggy among others.