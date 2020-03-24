Facebook Eyeing 10% Stake In Reliance Jio: Report

Facebook may be in talks to buy a 10 percent stake in Indian telecom player Reliance Jio, according to a report in the Financial Times citing sources. The specifics of the deal haven't been outlined, but the paper says it could be a multi-billion dollar deal.

However, the deal appears to be on hold for now amid the global coronavirus pandemic and associated travel bans.

The Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has been in operation for only about four years but has overtaken other telecom operators such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea in the number of subscribers it has.