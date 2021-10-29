Facebook Relaunching Itself as ‘Meta’ is a Clear Bid to Dominate the Metaverse

What’s not in contention is that this is the culmination of seven years of corporate acquisitions, investments and research that kicked off with Facebook’s acquisition of VR headset company Oculus for US$2 billion in 2014.

Oculus had risen to prominence with a lucrative Kickstarter campaign , and many of its backers were angry that their support for the “future of gaming” had been co-opted by Silicon Valley.

While gamers fretted that Facebook would give them VR versions of Farmville rather than the hardcore content they envisioned, cynics viewed the purchase as part of a spending spree after Facebook’s US$16 billion stock market launch , or simply Zuckerberg indulging a personal interest in gaming.