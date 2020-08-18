FAQ: What Does Messenger & Instagram Merger Mean For Users?

It was back in January last year when reports surfaced online that Facebook is planning to merge all of its social media platforms under one roof.

The report mentioned that each app will operate as a standalone one but there would be an underlying structure that would allow users to message across all three apps — Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp — from a single application.

Well, Facebook has finally rolled out an update that merges Facebook Messenger with Instagram, only that it’s currently available to only select users.

But how does this merger affect users and why is Facebook pushing for a feature like this? Let’s take a look.