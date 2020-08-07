Facebook Extends WFH Till Mid-2021, Gives $1000 to Buy Supplies

Google had earlier set January 2021 as a tentative timeline for its workers to return to offices. Twitter has allowed employees to work from home "forever" if they wish so.

In May, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out a detailed remote-working plan to make half of his workforce work from home by 2030.

According to him, about half of Facebook employees would work from home five to 10 years from now.

While Amazon and Apple expect their employees to return to their respective offices in January, most other tech companies are mulling over working from home till the end of the year.