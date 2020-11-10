EU Slams Amazon over Antitrust Issues, Faces Probe Over Sales

The European Union has slammed Amazon with an antitrust complaint about how it handles data from rival sellers on its platform. The EU has accused Amazon of abusing its control over the online market.

The EU has sent a formal statement of objection which could lead to legal action.

As per Barron’s report, EU’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Brussels has informed the company about the issue and that it would conduct an investigation while opening a second probe into the matter.

The investigation is supposed to look into whether Amazon gives its own retailers preferential treatment and whether it favours sellers that use Amazon’s logistics and delivery services.