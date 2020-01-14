RBI Allows DigiLocker Docs To Be Used For e-KYC of Mobile Wallets

If you’ve been waiting to get the know your customer (KYC) process done for mobile wallets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has good news for both users and businesses.

The banking regulator has notified that all legal digital document platforms, such as DigiLocker can now be used for KYC processes, which need to be done for opening bank accounts or using mobile prepaid wallets.

This announcement will come as a sigh of relief for financial service companies, who’ve been forced to walk away from using Aadhaar for eKYC, after the Supreme Court ruled against use of the database by private entities.

DigiLocker has proven to be a convenience to people as it lets people store documents like driving licence and vehicle registration certificate in the app and show them for verification purposes to the police or other authorities.