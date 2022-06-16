Chinese Researchers Say They May Have Found Signals From Aliens, Delete Report

China recently released a report this week, which has promptly been taken down since, claiming that its giant radio telescope, Sky Eye, may have found signals that point to alien civilisations, according to Bloomberg.

The report was released in the Science and Technology Daily, a newspaper managed by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

However, local publications had already picked up the news by then, and it was trending on Weibo, a social media site.

The Sky Eye, officially known as the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, picked up narrow-band electromagnetic signals that were different from signals of this type observed earlier, according to Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team.

This team was put together by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley.