Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, M2 Chipset, New Macbooks

Apple kicked off this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, WWDC 22, with a slew of announcements about new products and features that users can expect in the near future.

The line-up includes iOS 16, new MacBooks, and Apple's own top-of-the-line M2 chipsets.

This year's conference began on Monday, 6 June, and is scheduled to go on till Friday, 10 June. The keynote was nearly two hours long and if you don't plan on watching the whole thing, we've summarised all the key announcements here.