Apple Might Not Launch the iPhone 12 on 15 Sep Event: Report 

Against all odds, Apple has been able to show positive growth in the second quarter of 2020 which is nothing less of a miracle considering the global economy is in shambles and organisations are struggling to make profits.

The company wants to sustain that momentum and the invitation sent by Apple a few days ago has confirmed that the company is ready to bring to the world its new portfolio. However, as per a Bloomberg report, Apple might not launch the new iPhone and only launch the new Apple Watch & other hardware.

Since nothing is official yet, here’s a look at some of the announcements that we can expect from Apple at this year’s main event.