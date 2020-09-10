Apple Might Not Launch the iPhone 12 on 15 Sep Event: Report
Apple might launch the new iPhones at a later date in October.
Against all odds, Apple has been able to show positive growth in the second quarter of 2020 which is nothing less of a miracle considering the global economy is in shambles and organisations are struggling to make profits.
The company wants to sustain that momentum and the invitation sent by Apple a few days ago has confirmed that the company is ready to bring to the world its new portfolio. However, as per a Bloomberg report, Apple might not launch the new iPhone and only launch the new Apple Watch & other hardware.
Since nothing is official yet, here’s a look at some of the announcements that we can expect from Apple at this year’s main event.
New Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be showcased at the event with some upgrades in terms of health tracking features and there might also be a plastic version 0f the watch in store.
With the plastic variant, Apple is looking to target children and hints for the same with “Kids Mode” in watchOS 7. Whether or not it’s Apple’s attempt to promote fitness among young kids, this is an untapped segment which might like what Apple is yet to offer.
It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 6 will get battery improvement compared to its predecessors which will further enhance the watch's sleep tracking abilities.
It is rumoured that the Watch 6 will use Liquid Crystal Polymer in its design that will not only help improve its wireless connectivity but will also lend a lot to its water-resistance.
The current entry-level model for the Apple Watch comes in at Rs 40,000 in India which might get lesser once the plastic variant is introduced.
New iPad Air
Rumours have surfaced online that Apple might also introduce a new iPad Air this year — in all probability in a 10.8-inch avatar.
Most of the changes expected are on the inside and cosmetically it might borrow a few design elements like the squared edges from the iPad Pro lineup.
The big change you might see is the removal of the home button from the lower bezel and the device might shift to FaceID or the TouchID technology could be embedded in the power button.
The new iPad Air might also ditch the lightning cable port to go USB type-C. This helps with enhanced connectivity with other devices.
All-New Apple Air Tags
Think of the new Apple Air Tags as portable recognition tags that come with Bluetooth and GPS technology. Not only can they be used to track items but you can also use it to identify brands, products or even services.
At this year’s WWDC, Apple showcased how exactly Air Tags would be used and most of it was for commercial purposes. The tags can be identified as unique bar codes which Apple device users can scan and get to know the description of the product the tag is on.
Users will also be able to track the tags, which can be tagged to luggage, by using the Find My app on iOS.
AirPods Studio
Speculation has also been rife over the release of AirPod Studios – Apple’s take on high-end over the ear headphones. The headphones will join Apple’s existing AirPods lineup and are expected to feature Active Noise Cancelling and EQ settings through an iOS or Mac device.
New iPhone 12
We really are not sure about this but Apple has surprised its fans before also. If launched the iPhone 12 will obviously be the main attraction of the event.
It is possible that Apple might introduce four variants — a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The new variants are expected to be powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset with an OLED display, improved camera and possible 3D depth-sensing technology.
As per numerous reports that have surfaced online and also according to a revelation made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone will not have a charging adapter and earphones in the box when it is shipped.
