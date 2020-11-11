New MacBook Air & MacBook Pro Launched in India Starting Rs 92,000

The 2020 MacBook Air is also powered by Apple's new M1 processor which are Arm-based CPUs. The eight-core M1 is a 5nm processor based on the A14 Bionic chip.

Apple said the new MacBook Air is faster than the "98 per cent of PC laptops sold in the last year." The device will give 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video playback on a single charge.