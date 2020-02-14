MacOS Had More Malware Threats Than Windows For First Time in 2019

Over the years, MacBook and iMac users have pointed out how the ecosystem is secure from malware, keeping their devices safe. But a latest security-based report suggests those days are well and truly over.

According to Malwarebytes, a security solution provider, MacOS detected more malware threats in 2019 than Windows systems. In its latest annual report, Malwarebytes said it has observed an increase of 400 percent in the number of malware detected on MacOS. In total, they saw 24 million adware detection on Windows and 30 million on Macs.

This is a big development as, MacOS has generally turned out to be more secure than Windows, but not this time.