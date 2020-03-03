Apple to Pay Rs 1,800 to Users Whose iPhone 6 & 7 Had Slowed Down

Apple will pay nearly $25 (Rs 1,830 approx) to affected iPhone users - mainly owners of iPhone 6, 7 and SE devices - as part of the $500 million class-action settlement in a case which involved slowing down older iPhones with a battery software update in 2017.

The preliminary proposed class-action settlement still requires approval by the US district judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, reports Inc.com.

If you owned an iPhone that suffered from performance throttling -- iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE, running iOS 10.2.1 prior to 21 December, 2017 -- you are entitled for the claim.