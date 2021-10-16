'Retaliation': Apple Employee Who Led #AppleToo Movement Says She Has Been Fired
Janneke Parrish co-led a movement of her colleagues wherein they shared instances of discrimination on social media.
An employee of Apple, who had led a movement of her colleagues wherein they shared instances of discrimination at the company on social media, was reportedly fired by the tech giant on Thursday, 14 October.
Janneke Parish had been co-leading a group called #AppleToo, by means of which the employees of the company had spoken up against Apple's working conditions, harassment, and discrimination at the workplace. The narratives had been published in an online weekly digest titled #AppleToo, news agency Reuters reported.
Thirty-year-old Parrish, who had served as a program manager for Apple Maps at Austin, Texas, was reportedly told that her employment has been terminated for deleting certain files from her company-provided computer and phone while she was under investigation for allegedly leaking company information.
Parrish, on her part, has denied claims of her role in any leakage, and told Reuters that she had merely deleted her personal and financial information from the company equipment.
“I’ve been very vocal, I’ve been very public. I have not been afraid to put my name and attach my face to #AppleToo,” she told The Guardian. “This feels very much like retaliation for having the courage to speak out.”
"There are consequences for speaking out. There are consequences for doing the right thing. But we do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. #AppleToo is about asking Apple to do better, to end systemic discrimination, abuse, and pay inequity. Do the right thing," Parrish said on Twitter.
What Has Apple Said About This?
Apple, in a statement released on Friday, said that it would not comment on matters related to specific employees.
“We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters," the company said in a statement, The Guardian reported.
(With inputs from Guardian and Reuters)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.