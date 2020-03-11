Here’s Why Google Has Banned Antutu Benchmark Test From Play Store
One of the most commonly used benchmark tests for smartphones and tablets, Antutu, has been removed from the Google Play Store citing accusations of advertising fraud and violations of privacy policies.
Antutu’s suite of apps, namely, AnTuTu 3D Bench, AnTuTu Benchmark and AITUTU Benchmark are no more available for download on Google’s app store.
It seems that the owner of the apps Cheetah Mobile (CM) has been pulled up for repeated policy violations. And who takes the fall for it? Antutu.
Antutu was founded in 2011, even before Cheetah Mobiles and is one of the first developers to pop up when you look for apps on the Play Store.
Google had pulled down all the Cheetah Mobile apps from the Google Play Store last month after years of repeated policy violations. Antutu seems to be the last nail in the coffin.
It’s very difficult to find a connection between Cheetah Mobile and Antutu, as Antutu’s website makes no reference to Cheetah Mobile and even has a separate privacy policy.
For now, the download links for the apps on Antutu’s website have been replaced by .apk links for users to download and the company hasn’t come out with an official statement on the matter.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )