Here’s Why Google Has Banned Antutu Benchmark Test From Play Store

One of the most commonly used benchmark tests for smartphones and tablets, Antutu, has been removed from the Google Play Store citing accusations of advertising fraud and violations of privacy policies.

Antutu’s suite of apps, namely, AnTuTu 3D Bench, AnTuTu Benchmark and AITUTU Benchmark are no more available for download on Google’s app store.

It seems that the owner of the apps Cheetah Mobile (CM) has been pulled up for repeated policy violations. And who takes the fall for it? Antutu.

Antutu was founded in 2011, even before Cheetah Mobiles and is one of the first developers to pop up when you look for apps on the Play Store.