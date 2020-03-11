Here’s Why Google Has Banned Antutu Benchmark Test From Play Store
Antutu benchmark tests have been banned from Google Play Store.&nbsp;
Antutu benchmark tests have been banned from Google Play Store. (Photo: The Quint)

Here’s Why Google Has Banned Antutu Benchmark Test From Play Store

The Quint
Tech News

One of the most commonly used benchmark tests for smartphones and tablets, Antutu, has been removed from the Google Play Store citing accusations of advertising fraud and violations of privacy policies.

Antutu’s suite of apps, namely, AnTuTu 3D Bench, AnTuTu Benchmark and AITUTU Benchmark are no more available for download on Google’s app store.

It seems that the owner of the apps Cheetah Mobile (CM) has been pulled up for repeated policy violations. And who takes the fall for it? Antutu.

Antutu was founded in 2011, even before Cheetah Mobiles and is one of the first developers to pop up when you look for apps on the Play Store.

Here are some search results for Antutu benchmark on the Google Play Store.
Here are some search results for Antutu benchmark on the Google Play Store.
(Photo: Google Play Store)
Loading...

Also Read : Working From Home Because of Coronavirus? These Apps Will Help You

Google had pulled down all the Cheetah Mobile apps from the Google Play Store last month after years of repeated policy violations. Antutu seems to be the last nail in the coffin.

It’s very difficult to find a connection between Cheetah Mobile and Antutu, as Antutu’s website makes no reference to Cheetah Mobile and even has a separate privacy policy.

Also Read : Google to Screen Apps That Track Location in the Background

One of the primary reasons why Google has clamped down on Antutu apps is because the CEO of Cheetah Mobile, Fu Sheng, also serves as the chairman/manager of the Beijing Antutu Technology Co. which has come to the notice of Google.

For now, the download links for the apps on Antutu’s website have been replaced by .apk links for users to download and the company hasn’t come out with an official statement on the matter.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Tech News section for more stories.

    Loading...