5G Phones Will Launch in India This Year But They Won’t Come Cheap

While the country is still waiting to know which telecom operator will be offering 5G connectivity in the future, phone brands are already looking to shore up their product catalogue.

But with the 5G spectrum auction to telcos not expected before April, should buyers be excited about getting 5G phones? And how much will they cost? According to industry experts, quoted in this ET Tech piece, your wait for using 5G is going to be a long and expensive one.

To counter the higher cost of 5G devices in the short term, phone brands will be launching both 4G and 5G variants of their devices, costing above Rs 35,000. As pointed out by Navkender Singh, Research Director, IDC India, the 5G variants of these devices will be priced about Rs 10,000 more than the 4G model.