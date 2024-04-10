2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched in India: Features, Specs, Price & Other Details

Bajaj has finally launched the most awaited 2024 Pulsar N250 in India today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. The motorcycle has arrived significant changes in terms of design, features, and more compared to its predecessor. The new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will be available to users in three color variants, including Red, White and Black. The red and white color motorcycles will flaunt golden colored forks while as the black color version has arrived with black forks.

Although there have been some upgrades in the recently launched motorcycle Bajaj Pulsar N250, the overall design, including headlamp cluster, headlights, and DRLs look almost similar to the previous generation motorcycles. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has been revealed at a starting price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Let us check out the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch date, specifications, price, and other details below.