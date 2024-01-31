Tata Motors To Hike the Prices of PVs From Tomorrow on 1 February 2024: Details

Tata Motors will increase the price of its passenger vehicles (PVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) from 1 February 2024. On an average, the prices of cars will be increased by 0.7 percent. According to an official statement released by the company, " This increase will be effective 1 February 2024, and is being taken to partially offset the rise in input costs."

According to reports, some of the passenger vehicles that will see a surge in the prices will include Tata Ace, Tata Intra, Tata Winger, and more. The overall global wholesales increased by 9 percent on year at 3,38,177 units in Q3FY24, says the company. In Q3 FY24, the company's commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo line had global wholesales of 98,679 units, indicating a 1% year-over-year rise.