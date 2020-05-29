Sony has announced the date for its main event to be held on 4 June. It is expected that the company will share more information about its fifth-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5).Sony is reportedly also planning to unveil its first set of PS5 games on 3 June.While the 3 June reveal may provide the best look yet at the PS5, the company would not give away every detail about its next-gen system, and could withhold price and release timing for another date, reports VentureBeat.Sony hasn’t revealed much about their next-generation console that is still slated for a holiday 2020 release. However, the company has confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic will not cause a delay with the system launch window.Sony earlier revealed few specifications and hardware details of its next-generation home console, the PlayStation 5.The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. It will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.PS5 will also allow games to offer a much deeper sense of immersion through 3D audio.PS5 Vs Xbox Series X: Which is the More Powerful Gaming Console? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.