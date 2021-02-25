Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch Next Month in India, Price Around 12K

Expanding its hot-selling Galaxy M series, Samsung is set to launch Galaxy M12 next month that will be priced around Rs 12,000.

The Galaxy M12 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 6,000 mAh battery, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

The device will feature a ‘True' 48MP quad camera along with a ultra-wide, macro and depth sensor to capture detailed images with better clarity.

This will be a big upgrade from Galaxy M11 that featured a 13MP triple rear camera.

Galaxy M12 is likely to be powered by an 8nm chipset for a smooth mobile experience.

Galaxy M12 will be Samsung's third ‘M' series smartphone of the year.