Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch Next Month in India, Price Around 12K
Galaxy M12 will be Samsung’s third ‘M’ series smartphone of the year.
Expanding its hot-selling Galaxy M series, Samsung is set to launch Galaxy M12 next month that will be priced around Rs 12,000.
The Galaxy M12 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 6,000 mAh battery, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.
The device will feature a ‘True' 48MP quad camera along with a ultra-wide, macro and depth sensor to capture detailed images with better clarity.
This will be a big upgrade from Galaxy M11 that featured a 13MP triple rear camera.
Galaxy M12 is likely to be powered by an 8nm chipset for a smooth mobile experience.
Galaxy M12 will be Samsung's third ‘M' series smartphone of the year.
The South Korean giant has been on a roll since the start of the year and has made a big impact in the affordable smartphone segment with the recently launched Galaxy M02, Galaxy M02s and Galaxy A12 that have all been priced under Rs 15,000
Galaxy M series has been very popular among millennial consumers and Gen Z since its launch in 2019.
Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera and large screen starting from Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant) in India.
The latest Samsung Galaxy M02s has also created ripples in the entry-level segment.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.