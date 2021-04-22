‘RT-PCR’, ‘Remdesivir’ Most Googled Terms Amid Rising COVID Cases

With the spike in the COVID-19 cases across the country, data obtained from Google reveals that metrics representing the searches for ‘RT-PCR’, ‘oxygen cylinder’, ‘Remdesivir’ and 'hospital beds' have surged since March.

The data obtained from Google trends reveals that these search terms skyrocketed on 17 April.

According to Google, on 17 April, the term 'RT-PCR' touched a maximum value of 100 which means that the trend was at its peak and no other term was as popular.

The trends also show 'RT-PCR' was widely searched in New Delhi, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, terms like 'corona test near me', ' COVID in Ahmedabad' grew more than 5000 percent since 22 March.

In desperate needs of beds, lakhs of people searched for 'COVID hospitals near me', a query which saw the highest interest in Karnataka, while 'Remdesivir' was the most searched in Maharashtra and Gujarat.