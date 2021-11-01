Redmi Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro+ To Be Re-branded In India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will be launched in India as Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge
While the Redmi Note 11 series released in China during late October 2021, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are expected to launch in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.
The Xiaomi Redmi note 11 series also includes Redmi Note 11, however there has been no official notice regarding its branding in India.
According to a Chinese tipster Kacper Skrzypek, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ are not being rebranded for the global markets and the change in names is only for India.
The Redmi Note 11 5G is expected to launch as Poco M4 Pro 5G outside China. Additionally, Poco has announced that it will unveil a new M-series smartphone globally in November 2021.
The phone is touted to be launched on 9 November, 2021 at 08:00 PM GMT+8 (05:30 PMIST). It shall be a virtual launch event and the launch will be live streamed via Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
Interested buyers must note that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option. However, it also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 24,500) and 8GB + 256GB version that is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,900).
Similarly, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,300) and the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 24,500).
Customers interested in the full range of specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series can click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.