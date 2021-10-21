Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro to Launch on 28 October: Check Expected Price, Specs

Chinese tech company Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 11 series on 28 October. The company shared the information about the launch on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo.

Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro models in the launch event. However, as per a report by Gadgets360, three models of Redmi Note 11 series: Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ are listed on the e-commerce website JD.com.