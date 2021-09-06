Realme 8S 5G, Realme 8i to Launch on 9 Sep in India: Check Expected Price, Specs

Popular smartphone company Realme is all set to launch Realme 8s 5G, and Realme 8i smartphones in India on Thursday, 9 September 2021. The launch event is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm on Thursday.

Interested people can check out the launch event live online on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. It can also be live streamed on company's official social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, etc.