Realme 8S 5G, Realme 8i to Launch on 9 Sep in India: Check Expected Price, Specs
Realme 8S 5G and Realme 8i launch event is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm on Thursday.
Popular smartphone company Realme is all set to launch Realme 8s 5G, and Realme 8i smartphones in India on Thursday, 9 September 2021. The launch event is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm on Thursday.
Interested people can check out the launch event live online on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. It can also be live streamed on company's official social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, etc.
No official information has been released about the price range of Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i samrtphones.
Here are some of the details about Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i smartphones ahead of their launch.
Realme 8s 5G: Specifications
The Realme 8s 5G smartphone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz
The company has confirmed the smartphone will use MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor
It will be available in two storage variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Moreover, the company has announced 'Dynamic RAM Expansion' feature, which allows the RAM to be expandable up to 11GB and 13GB for 6GB and 8GB models, respectively.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery
Realme 8s 5G will sport a triple-rear camera setup which is expected to feature a 64MP primary camera.
Realme 8i: Specifications
Realme 8i is also expected to sport a 6.5-inch display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
The company has revealed that the smartphone will come with MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
Realme 8i is also expected to be available in two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.
The smartphone is likely to be powered by 5,000mAh battery
It is also expected to come with a triple-rear camera setup with 50MP primary lens.
Along with the two new smartphones, Realme will also reveal Realme Pad and Realme pocket speaker on 9 September 2021.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.