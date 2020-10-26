PUBG Alternative ‘FAU-G’ to Launch in November 2020, Says Company

nCore, the creator of the multiplayer action game FAU-G, announced on Monday, 26 October, that they will be launching the game in November this year. The game is being created under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

nCore announced the news of the launch on its Twitter handle. The company has not released an exam date of the launch or when the game will be ready to download on the Apple App Store or Play Store.