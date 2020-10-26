PUBG Alternative ‘FAU-G’ to Launch in November 2020, Says Company
The company also shared a teaser of the game which starts with Indian helicopters flying over the an Army base camp.
nCore, the creator of the multiplayer action game FAU-G, announced on Monday, 26 October, that they will be launching the game in November this year. The game is being created under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
nCore announced the news of the launch on its Twitter handle. The company has not released an exam date of the launch or when the game will be ready to download on the Apple App Store or Play Store.
“Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G… Launching in November 2020!” the company wrote in its tweet.
The company also shared a teaser of the game which starts with Indian helicopters flying over the an army base camp and Indian soldiers training. Later in the video, the soldiers can be seen fighting intruders.
According a report by My Smart Price, the game will try to reprise the combat between the Indian and Chinese army at the Galwan Valley. The game aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps.
