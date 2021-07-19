Pegasus Like Spywares Soon to Become A Trend: Tech Experts

"The attacks using spywares to hack data of people in power will soon become a trend," said Prasad T, Chief Information Security Officer, Instasafe, a cyber security solutions company, commenting on the investigation published by an Indian online news portal on Sunday, 18 July— which reveals that spyware Pegasus is believed to have targeted at least 40 Indian journalists.

The report by The Wire said that the leaked data includes the numbers of top journalists from well-known media organisations like the Hindustan Times, India Today, Network18, The Hindu and The Indian Express.