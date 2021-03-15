OnePlus 9 Watch to Launch with OnePlus 9 Series on 23 March

The watch is likely to sport a round dial with a metal body and an AMOLED display. Although the company has not divulged anything about the features, the device will mostly offer sleep tracking, heart rate monitor, etc. These are not new as they are already being offered by all smartwatch brands. Any new feature is yet to be revealed.

The company may launch two variants of the watch. They are rumored to be titled OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX. The OnePlus Watch may come with a square display, while the other could sport a round display, reported Gadgets360.

There is no official information about the price of the OnePlus Watch yet.