Ola is expected to launch an electric scooter S1X in India on Independence Day, 15 August 2023. According to several online reports, the Ola S1X electric may be affordable and budget-friendly compared to the recently launched Ola S1 Air.
The Ola S1X may be priced under Rs 1 Lakh, and is anticipated to give a tough competition to petrol vehicles available in the Indian markets. Although, the company has not confirmed any features and specifications of the forthcoming Ola S1X, it is likely that the electric scooter will arrive as an 'Ice Killer' model.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Ola S1X electric scooter in India.
Ola S1X Launch Date in India: When Will the Electric Scooter Arrive?
The Ola S1X electric scooter may be launched in India on 15 August 2023 on the occasion of Independence Day.
Ola S1X Electric Scooter Price in India
The price of Ola S1X electric scooter in India is expected to be under Rs 1 Lakh.
Ola S1X Electric Scooter Specifications and Features
Here are some of the expected features and specifications of Ola S1X electric scooter in India.
The electric scooter S1X may arrive as an 'Ice Killer' model.
S1X may be affordable and budget-friendly compared to other variants.
The Ola S1X will be a tough competitor to petrol vehicles in the market.
The range of Ola S1X is expected to be 100 km.
The Ola S1X may flaunt a bare bones design.
The S1X electric scooter by Ola may hit the markets as an entry level model.
