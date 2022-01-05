Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG To Be Launched in January 2022
Check expected specifications of Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG that is expected to be launched in end of January 2022.
According to latest claims, Maruti is all set to begin the new year with its latest launch, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG in January 2022.
While India's biggest automaker has not announced a particular date, customers can expect it to be launched somewhere around end January 2022.
In November 2021, Maruti already launched the new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Thus, it will be interesting to see what Maruti has in store with the latest variant.
Reports suggest that Maruti will also offer the Celerio CNG with a factory fitted CNG kit. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki car in India is also expected to offer a better fuel efficiency than the petrol-powered model.
However, what is interesting to note is that the current Maruti Suzuki Celerio is presently the most fuel-efficient vehicle in India, returning almost 26.68 km/l.
Therefore, the results of the CNG model will undoubtedly be interesting to watch. Some claim that it may even have a fuel efficiency figure in the vicinity of 30 km/kg.
Additionally, auto enthusiasts may also like to know that the new model will make use of the same engine as the standard Celerio: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that belts out a maximum power output of 66 bhp and a peak torque of 89 Nm.
However, the CNG model will be offered with just a five-speed gearbox though the petrol version also gets the option of a five-speed AMT.
For more updates on Maruti's latest launch, please stay tuned to The Quint
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.