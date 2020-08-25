Jio Cricket Plans to Offer IPL Live Streaming With Disney+ Hotstar
The 13th edition of the league will be held from 19 September to 10 November.
The Indian Premier League 2020 season is around the corner and its online live streaming partner, Disney+ Hotstar, has put the broadcast of the matches behind a paywall. However, Reliance Jio has introduced three new plans exclusively to allow users to watch the league.
Jio has essentially bundled four new plans, named the Jio Cricket Plans, with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions plan. The VIP plan is worth Rs 399 for a year.
The four plans are as follows:
- The first plan is for Rs 499, which offers 1.5 GB data per day and a one year subscription plan for 1 year. The plan does not offer any voice calling services.
- The Rs 777 quarterly plan offers 131 GB of data, unlimited voice calling, the VIP subscription and free access to Jio apps for 84 days.
- The Rs 401 plan is valid for one month, offers 90 GB data, unlimited voice calls and the VIP subscription.
- The final plan is worth Rs 2,599 and offers 740 GB of data and unlimited voice calls and the VIP subscription. The plan is valid for 12 months.
Where will IPL 2020 be held?
IPL 2020 will take place in the UAE from 19 September to 10 November.
When will the IPL 2020 final be played ?
IPL 2020 final will be played on Tuesday, 10 November.
What time will the IPL 2020 matches begin?
The night matches will start at 7:30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time). Afternoon matches will start at 3:30 pm IST (2 pm UAE time).
What are the venues for IPL 2020?
IPL 2020 will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2020?
IPL 2020 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 matches?
The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.