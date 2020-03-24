How to Use Google Camera on Any Android Phone

Google’s Pixel series may not be the best in terms of hardware, but it has been known to have great cameras. Google has been able to achieve great outputs not simply by adding an extra camera lens, like other smartphone manufacturers. What Google has managed to ace is software and computational photography.

Smartphone users who have devices other than Pixels have always craved the power and enhancements that the Google Camera offers. Images can be vastly improved using powerful software from Google. That’s exactly why many Android and smartphone enthusiasts have been longing for a Google Camera mod for their non-Pixel devices.

So, how can you avail of the benefits of Google Camera Mod (also known as GCam Mod) on your Android smartphone?