Want a VIP Mobile Number? Learn How to Purchase One Online

Getting your hands on a VIP mobile number is one of the small luxuries everyone desires, since it's so easy to remember and share with others. VIP numbers are made available inside a sequence whenever a telecom operator releases a batch of numbers.

How to get a VIP Mobile Number Online

Most of the numbers get picked up very soon as they hit the market and are resold for higher prices. These numbers are sold on dedicated websites catering to these numbers or platforms like Quikr and Olx. Numbers sell anywhere from the low range of Rs 1,200 to the highest MRP of Rs 24,50,000.