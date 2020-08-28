Want a VIP Mobile Number? Learn How to Purchase One Online
Getting your hands on a VIP mobile number is one of the small luxuries everyone desires, since it's so easy to remember and share with others. VIP numbers are made available inside a sequence whenever a telecom operator releases a batch of numbers.
How to get a VIP Mobile Number Online
Most of the numbers get picked up very soon as they hit the market and are resold for higher prices. These numbers are sold on dedicated websites catering to these numbers or platforms like Quikr and Olx. Numbers sell anywhere from the low range of Rs 1,200 to the highest MRP of Rs 24,50,000.
Once the payment is done, the seller or the platform will share a Unique Porting Code (UPC) for the number along with an invoice for the same. Once you receive the OTP, you can head to your telecom provider’s service centre and provide them the UPC and supporting documents. The new number usually takes three days to activate.
Users should be aware that there are a lot of scammers who pose as genuine sellers online. Before you purchase a number, make all necessary checks, including asking the person to call from that number.
Telcos like Vodafone also provide the VIP number service themselves and customers can request a new mobile number or SIM card matching to any special date, lucky number or an event.
