Govt Asks Delhi HC to Stop WhatsApp From Enforcing Privacy Updates

The Indian government has urged Delhi High Court to restrain WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy, according to news agency ANI.

The Centre informed the court that the Data Protection Bill 2019, which introduces a ‘robust regime’ will limit the abilities of entities such as WhatsApp to issue privacy policies that does not align with appropriate standards of data protection, reported LiveLaw.

On Wednesday, 17 March, Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp was asked to review its privacy policy, Minister of State for IT and Communications, Sanjay Dhotre informed the Lok Sabha.