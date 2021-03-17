Google Play to Reduce Service Fee to 15% for Developers

Google said that it had heard from partners making $2 million to even $10 million a year that their services are still on a path to self-sustaining orbit. “This is why we are making this reduced fee on the first $1 million of total revenue earned each year available to every Play developer that uses the Play billing system, regardless of size,” Samat added.

The service fee for Google Play is only applicable to developers who offer in-app sale of digital goods and services.

More than 97 percent of apps globally do not sell digital goods, and therefore do not pay any service fee, the company said.

(With inputs from IANS)