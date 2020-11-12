Google Photos to End Free Unlimited Storage on 1 June 2021

Google on Thursday, 12 November, announced that it will soon start charging for Google Photos storage once users upload more than 15GB onto their accounts.

Starting 1 June 2021, all new photos and videos backed up in high quality will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with Google Account or any additional storage that user may have purchased, the same way other Google services like Google Drive and Gmail already do.

"Any photos or videos you've uploaded in High quality before June 1, 2021 will not count toward your 15GB of free storage. This means that photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021 will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. You can verify your backup quality at any time in the Photos app by going to back up and sync in Settings," Shimrit Ben-Yair, VP, Google Photos said in a statement.