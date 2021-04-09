Google I/O 2021: What to Expect & How Can You Watch Online?

Search engine platform Google has announced the official dates for Google I/O developer conference. The company’s most watched event will be held virtually from 18 May to 20 May 2021.

This conference is said to host workshops, discussions and it is anticipated that Google might release its latest developer products and new line of Pixel smartphones as well.

In light of the COVID pandemic, tech giant Google skipped the event last year. This year’s I/O developers conference is expected to be full of updates in several segments.