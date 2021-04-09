Google I/O 2021: What to Expect & How Can You Watch Online?
Search engine platform Google has announced the official dates for Google I/O developer conference. The company’s most watched event will be held virtually from 18 May to 20 May 2021.
This conference is said to host workshops, discussions and it is anticipated that Google might release its latest developer products and new line of Pixel smartphones as well.
In light of the COVID pandemic, tech giant Google skipped the event last year. This year’s I/O developers conference is expected to be full of updates in several segments.
What Is Google I/O?
Google I/O is an annual developer conference where the company makes big announcements. This conference is both consumer and developer focussed.
This program will host product announcement, workshops, ask me anything session, and interactive meet-ups. The official Google's I/O webpage will share the conference's agenda and session schedules in late April 2021.
“Developers around the world who are interested in Google technology should tune in to get the latest product releases, insights from Google experts, and hands-on learning,” read a statement on Google’s I/O webpage.
How Can You Watch Google I/O 2021?
Google has informed that it will live stream its I/O 2021 keynote via YouTube. Attending the event is entirely free and will be open to all.
Users can register on Google I/O official website where you’ll be able to reserve virtual seats for workshops and participate in ‘Ask Me Anything Sessions’ (AMAs) that will be livestreamed. You’ll also get personalised event suggestions and badges, access to live Q&As during Sessions, and the ability to chat inside I/O Adventure.
What Can You Expect?
Typically, the agenda of the conference is to help developers innovate their apps. However, every year Google launches new products or technologies for consumers, often even new hardware. Here’s what you can expect from the conference:
- Android 12: It is expected that Google might finally announce major update to Android devices.
- Pixel 5a: In October 2021, Google announced Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 but several media reports suggest that Google might launch Pixel 5a at the Google I/O.
What About Cryptic Puzzles?
Every year Google releases new cryptic puzzles which gets the internet off to figure out the year’s themes and event dates.
This year Google chose to released a famous quote with blank letters for its attributes: "It matters little who first arrives at an idea, rather what is significant is how far that idea can go.”
