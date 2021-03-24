Google Adds New Feature To Solve Practice Problems: Report
Google will add a ‘practice problem’ feature, where users can directly opt for tests in the search engine.
Tech giant Google is reportedly adding a new feature that will enable its users to find the best education resources on the internet.
In a blogpost, the company informed that it will add a ‘practice problem’ feature where users can directly opt for tests in the search engine itself without having to click on external links.
For instance, if you search ‘pythagoras problems’ on Google, educational resources from several third party providers such as Toppr, Careers360, GardeUp, Vedantu will appear.
The search giant also informed that it is expanding support to more types of math equations by partnering with top edu firms. “We’re expanding support to even more types of math equations through our partnerships with Symbolab, Mathway (a Chegg Service), and Tiger Algebra. You’ll also be able to access a variety of explanations on how to solve math problems, increasing the chances that one of them may stick,” the post read.
Google said that it will give additional support to users for solving STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) questions. Each topic will have a detailed ‘explanation’ providing targeted resources of complex subjects.
These features are currently only available in English. Google informed that it plans to expand to more languages in future. “To make these tools more accessible, we’ve built these products to support screen readers and improved keyboard usage for people with motor disabilities,” read a statement on Google’s blogpost.
