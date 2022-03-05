Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Released: How to Claim Rewards for 5 March

Redeem codes of Garena Free Fire for Saturday, 05 March 2022, have been released.

Interested users can avail the Garena Free Fire redeem codes on the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire are 12-digit codes consisting of capital letters and number, which can be used by gamers to avail rewards for free. It can also be used for redemption of in-game items.