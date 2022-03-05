Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Released: How to Claim Rewards for 5 March
Users can redeem Garena Free Fire C=codes on reward.ff.garena.com
Redeem codes of Garena Free Fire for Saturday, 05 March 2022, have been released.
Interested users can avail the Garena Free Fire redeem codes on the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire are 12-digit codes consisting of capital letters and number, which can be used by gamers to avail rewards for free. It can also be used for redemption of in-game items.
Follow these steps to redeem rewards in Garena Free Fire game.
How to Get Redeem Codes and Claim Rewards in Garena Free Fire?
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Login using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Redeem Codes for 5 March
D6RA-QF2B-3EJR
UFGV-76YT-C7DE
R456-K7U0-J9I8
FI45-8T76-TFQE
FV8B-HJU8-765T
RFGB-5NJT-YIHB
V65S-4AQE-D12V
G876-F5D4-SR6F
34BR-HTGU-VTDR
RE7D-W3V4-J5TI
3G45-RJTI-87BV
UJ2H-FNR4-M56O
YU9H-8B76-VCT5
RXSF-WVEB-RN5J
TIYH-B87V-6C54
