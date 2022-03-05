ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Released: How to Claim Rewards for 5 March

Users can redeem Garena Free Fire C=codes on reward.ff.garena.com

<div class="paragraphs"><p>How to get&nbsp;Garena Free Fire redeem code.</p></div>
Redeem codes of Garena Free Fire for Saturday, 05 March 2022, have been released.

Interested users can avail the Garena Free Fire redeem codes on the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire are 12-digit codes consisting of capital letters and number, which can be used by gamers to avail rewards for free. It can also be used for redemption of in-game items.

Follow these steps to redeem rewards in Garena Free Fire game.

How to Get Redeem Codes and Claim Rewards in Garena Free Fire?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Login using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Redeem Codes for 5 March

  • D6RA-QF2B-3EJR

  • UFGV-76YT-C7DE

  • R456-K7U0-J9I8

  • FI45-8T76-TFQE

  • FV8B-HJU8-765T

  • RFGB-5NJT-YIHB

  • V65S-4AQE-D12V

  • G876-F5D4-SR6F

  • 34BR-HTGU-VTDR

  • RE7D-W3V4-J5TI

  • 3G45-RJTI-87BV

  • UJ2H-FNR4-M56O

  • YU9H-8B76-VCT5

  • RXSF-WVEB-RN5J

  • TIYH-B87V-6C54

For more information about Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max rewards and redeem codes, users are advised to visit the official website of the game.

