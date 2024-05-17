Vivo Y200 Pro 5G India Debut Confirmed: Design, Expected Specifications & Price

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G handset has been officially confirmed to make its debut in India. The company has teased the design of the upcoming handset but has not revealed many details. One should note that the exact launch date is not known yet. The smartphone is expected to join the Vivo Y200 lineup. Previously, it has been tipped to be the remodelled version of the Vivo V29e, which made its debut in India in August 2023.
Earlier reports have suggested the price range and specifications of the brand-new Vivo Y200 Pro 5G. Vivo India has teased the launch of the handset via a post on its official social media handle. Buyers should note that the launch timeline has not been confirmed yet. The company has only mentioned "dropping soon" on the social media post. Stay alert to know the details.
Interested buyers in India should take note of the confirmed design details, expected specifications and price range of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G. Read till the end to know all the updates about the upcoming handset.
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Launch in India: Design
The teaser shows the design of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G handset in a white colour option. The company claims that this smartphone will sport the "slimmest 3D curved display."
The front panel of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G sports a curved display and a centred hole-punch slot at the top houses the front camera sensor. The right edge of the handset has the power button and volume rockers.
Two separate, circular camera units are placed vertically in the rear panel's top left corner, along with a smaller round LED flash unit. All these features are housed within a squarish camera module.
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Expected Specs and Price in India
Earlier reports have stated the price of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G. According to the online details, the upcoming handset is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000. One should note that the company has not confirmed the price.
The new handset is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and might flaunt a 120Hz curved display. The smartphone could also feature an anti-shake camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.
The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has been spotted on Google Play Console and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites earlier. You have to wait for its launch to know the exact specifications and price range in India.
